Pond View Racquet Club
Junior League Results, Dec. 4-5
Flight 1
Dominick Lombard def. Ivy Cote, 10-3.
Cam Crook def. Maddie Gonzalez, 10-1.
Camden Kelly def. Joel Henry, 10-4.
Alex Rindell def. Hayes Goodman, 10-4.
Rhys Urbec def. Campbell Gladski, 10-2.
Flight 2
Matt Turrisi def. Kylee Whelan, 10-3.
Noah Dussault def. Aaron Montoya, 10-3.
Maddie Mattitucci def. Rocco Grasso, 10-3.
Flight 3
Candace Zangari def. Olivia Soucy, 10-6.
Mallorey Clark def. Maddie Wilkinson, 10-6.
Brock Crowley def. Erica Nyberg, 10-8.
Zach Brandies def. Gwendolyn McGugan, 10-9 (2).
Aaron Fulling def. Samantha Harris, 10-5.
Abi Oxley def. Elliot Roman, 10-8.
Flight 4
Catherine Cindrich def. Donnie Gardner, 10-6.
Mathew Palmer def. Ruby Bigda, 9-8 (1).
Margie Oxley def. Addison Ralphs, 10-9 (3).
Flight 5
Grace Hall def. Lily Jackson, 9-6.
Everett McGugan def. Sam Brandies, 10-7.
Sakura Downing def. Molly Owren, 10-3.
Jocelyn Slocum def. Rory Brayman, 7-6.
Ben Kisilywicz def. Anna Todisco, 10-4.
Mixed Flights
Prosper Lin def. James Blakeney, 10-2.
Jeffrey Hill def. Faith Owren, 10-3.
Robbie Wade def. Phoebe Hodnett, 10-5.
Marin Roman def. Travis Liese, 10-2.
Virginia Royce def. Avery Rindell, 10-3.
