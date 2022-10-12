WESTERLY — The WBLQ Sports Report will host Dr. Antony Alessi, a nationally recognized neurologist and concussion expert, for a discussion on concussions in sports, especially in the NFL, on Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m.
Alessi is a consultant to the NFL Players Association and the New York Yankees.
WBLQ broadcasts on on 1230-AM and 103.1-FM and streams worldwide on wblq.net.
— Sun staff
