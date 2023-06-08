FOXBORO — For Kyle Dugger, the door to the land of opportunity swung open upon Devin McCourty’s retirement from the Patriots back in March.
The opportunity that awaits Dugger entering this season — with free agency looming a year from now — has nothing to do with playing time.
Entering his fourth year with the team that selected him with its first pick in 2020, Dugger figures to be one of players to take on an increased leadership role now that McCourty is talking about football on television as opposed to lining up at safety.
In an NFL organization that swears by the “next man up” philosophy, the Patriots turn to the 27-year-old Dugger hoping that he can fill the take-charge void that became part and parcel with what McCourty brought to the table throughout his 13-year career.
Should Dugger succeed in duplicating his 2022 production and take several steps forward in serving as the tone setter for the secondary, he could be eyeing a nice pay day once he officially hits the open market.
Asked after Tuesday’s organized team activity practice at Gillette Stadium about the prospect of receiving a significant raise from the four-year rookie deal he signed out of the NCAA Division II ranks, Dugger said that all items related to the business aspect of football will be dealt with in due time.
“That’s not on my mind. I’m trying to handle my business on the field,” Dugger said, “but I definitely enjoy playing for this organization.”
The Patriots are undoubtedly well aware of what someone like Dugger is worth financially. Last season, he forced four turnovers, scored two touchdowns, and racked up 78 tackles.
Now, the time has come to see if he’s ready to follow McCourty’s lead and evolve as a safety with one of the loudest voices in the huddle.
“You definitely can’t replace Devin. We definitely miss him, but his impact on me as a player, I just try to remember what I learned from him and what I was able to pick up by playing next to him,” Dugger said. “The impact he had is definitely lasting. He led by example and always put in the work.”
Asked if he’s ready to have more heaped on his plate, Dugger replied, “I don’t have time to not be. I feel ready. The communication has to pick up. Devin was huge on communication … big voice for us back there. Knowing the defense, I want to make sure I communicate as much as I can to make sure there’s not a drop-off.”
Along those lines, Dugger feels ready to assume the free-safety role that McCourty previously held. Dugger was a free safety during his college career and noted Tuesday that it shouldn’t be an adjustment in playing a position that emphasizes taking the deep ball away.
“It’s different than being closer to the line of scrimmage,” said Dugger, noting his past assignment when he served as a part-time linebacker.
Helping to break in 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez figures to be one of Dugger’s assignments as the offseason program winds down and the Patriots begin firming up plans for training camp. The interaction between Dugger and the rookie cornerback Gonzalez has been limited, yet the early returns have yielded promise.
“He learns fast. Very smart,” Dugger said about Gonzalez.
