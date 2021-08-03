FOXBOROUGH — On the sixth day of Patriots training camp, the football gods nodded their heads in approval. Players received the OK to break out the shoulder pads and hit one another.
The first day of real football on Tuesday was also highlighted by Cam Newton doing his part to solidify his grip on the starting quarterback role — at least to start the season.
Newton sparkled like a Fourth of July firework. His chief competition, rookie Mac Jones, looked like a first-year player Tuesday. Jones was more fizzle than sizzle on a day when practice included live full-contact periods and actual hitting.
He was picked off once on 11-on-11 drills — by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley — and should have been intercepted a second time. Alas, Jones can thank linebacker Anfernee Jennings for dropping the ball.
“See ball, get ball. Ball in the air, make a play on it,” said Bentley when asked about his INT. “We’re out here working and trying to see what different things look like and making plays in the process That was an example of making a play.”
It was also a chief reminder that Jones is still an NFL neophyte — words that pierce the skin of any Patriot fan who clamors to see anyone but Newton under center.
No question, Jones represents the future. You don’t invest a first-round selection in a quarterback so he can hold the clipboard and wear the headset on Sunday. His time in a Patriot uniform is coming.
Right now, Jones is not QB1 material. What he showed on Tuesday is that he still has a lot of room for improvement — a point made by Bill Belichick during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this past Monday.
“It’s a big jump from college to pro, I don’t care where you come from, who you are, what system you came from, or which one you’re going into," Belichick said in an interview with Pat Kirwan and onetime Patriots QB Jim Miller. "More coverages, more fronts, more adjustments, more plays, more everything. And a higher level of skill, obviously. On our side of the ball and their side of the ball. Like any rookie, he’s making a lot of progress. He’s got a long way to go. He’s working through it and we’ll just take it day-by-day.”
As for Newton, he continues to work well with N’Keal Harry, one of the bright spots during the early stage of this training camp. Twice during 1-on-1 drills, Newton connected with Harry on a pair of back-shoulder throws.
Newton’s crowning moment of Tuesday’s practice came when he threw a 50-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor, who was tightly covered by Kyle Dugger. Newton once again hooked up with Agholor during the 13th full-time period with Agholor getting the better of Joejuan Williams.
After two straight QB runs that opened his turn during the 14th full-team period, Newton threw a scoring strike to Hunter Henry with Duggar on the new tight end. It was Newton’s final high-pressure throw on the day.
“The guy just wants to be a really good player,” Devin McCourty when asked about Newton following Tuesday’s practice. “He just puts it all on the line for the team. No one worries about that. We know what he brings. I’m sure he’s more comfortable.”
Tuesday may have been the first day of hitting, yet it’s also a day that'll go into the books as a pivotal one in terms of the QB spot. With the intensity level dialed up several notches, Newton did his part in laying to rest any lingering doubt on who will be the starter once the scene shifts to the regular season.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
