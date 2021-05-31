FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Before the media was afforded their first glimpse of the 2021 Patriots last Thursday, Bill Belichick stressed that at this stage of the offseason, the focus is more on teaching and having the players becoming more comfortable with coaches’ directives.
In other words, Organized Team Activities is not a make-or-break period. Still, there must be a little truth to the belief that you can develop chemistry — particularly from the vantage point of a quarterback and his intended pass catchers.
For the time being, the Patriots are carrying four quarterbacks. The breakdown is three returnees (Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham) and one prized first-round draft pick (Mac Jones).
Who knows how the coming months will play out as far as who stays and who gets cut or reassigned to the practice squad. Nonetheless, one would think it would be imperative for all the wide receivers and tight ends to use the current OTA format to build synergy and trust with each quarterback.
“It’s extremely important, and I feel that’s why we’re here for voluntary workouts. We all know about last year … missing out on that time and how it’s definitely something we don’t want to do again,” said wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, referring to the impact of COVID-19 and how it transformed last year’s offseason into a virtual one.
“Just having everybody here, that chemistry is something we want to hold on to,” added Meyers.
From afar, the presence of four QBs poses an interesting dilemma. New Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor may find himself working more with Newton during one practice session, a development that means he’s not working on the timing of his routes with either Hoyer, Stidham or the rookie Jones.
“I really don’t get into trying to line up with anybody specific. Just trying to get reps with all of them,” said Agholor. “If I’m next and so is Brian Hoyer, I’m going with Brian Hoyer. Whatever it may be, I don’t mind who I play with. As long as we’re all on our assignments — I’m in the right place at the right time and the quarterback throws it to the right person at the right time — you’ll see success. It’s all about the assignments so we all look the same regardless of whoever’s in the game. That’s the main thing.”
Fellow Patriots newcomer Hunter Henry echoed Agholor’s thoughts of taking the hand that’s dealt in practice and making the most of the quarterback who happens to be up next to throw.
“I enjoy being around all of them. They’re all great guys. Looking forward to working with all of them,” said Henry, a tight end. “It’s always good to have competition and it’s going to make all of us better at the end of the day.”
Asked about the challenge of having four quarterbacks on the roster, Belichick replied that whether you’re talking about the offensive linemen or defensive tackles, it's hard to get everybody the right amount of work.
“I think you just try to balance that out and give everybody an opportunity … try to spread the reps out at every position but also learn from the guy who's taking the reps,” he said. “That's what a good player will do. That's what a good professional will do. They'll take advantage of every rep, whether they're in there or not, and then take advantage of the ones that they are in. We emphasize that with all players and the plays that they get … the team needs depth and you never know what's going to happen at any position. You can go very quickly from having too many to not having enough.
“At this point in time, we feel like all those players are good players, with Brian having the most experience. Cam had a lot of experience from last year and Jarrett's had some off-and-on opportunities. He'll continue to get opportunities and so will Mac. We'll just see how it goes.”
