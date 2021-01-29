Head coach: Jim Knapp (fourth season). Assistant coach: Terry Hiltz.
Last year: Westerly finished 4-2 in the dual meet season, placed fourth at the Division II meet and 10th at the state championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jenna Burke (captain), Jessica Burke (captain), Melanie Gomes (captain), Elena Murdock, Jenni Pringer. Juniors: Paige Caron, Olivia Lund, Alexandra Nelson, Emma Turano. Sophomores: London Armitage, Sofia Cozzolino, Sophia Martino.
Outlook: Westerly returns a strong quartet of swimmers in the Burke sisters, Gomes and Armitage.
They excelled in individual events and comprised the team’s top relay teams, including the medley relay group that established a school record.
“London has gotten stronger and better and we feel like we have a good chance to bring that time down again,” Knapp said.
Gomes was fifth at the state meet and second in Division II in the breaststroke. She also finished eighth in the 100 free at states and second at the division meet. Jessica Burke was sixth at states in the 500 free and third at the division. She also swims the breaststroke. Jenna Burke was 12th at the state meet and third at the division in the 50 free. Armitage finished 11th in both the 200 individual medley and 500 free at states.
Others who should contribute are Murdock (freestyle), Cozzolino (freestyle), Martino (breaststroke), Turano (relays) and Lund (distance freestyle).
Westerly’s time to condition has been cut in half because of the delayed start to the season necessitated by the pandemic, and Knapp has made adjustments.
“The buildup is faster. We are emphasizing more speed than fundamentals, but the aerobic conditioning can’t be replaced,” he said.
The energy surrounding meets will also be lost as competitions will be virtual with teams submitting their times to the RIIL after swimming in their own pools.
“I think you always get better results when you are swimming against somebody and have somebody cheering for you. Teammates still do cheer, but it’s not the same,” Knapp said.
Coach’s take: “I am really happy with the support we have received from the RIIL. They are really, really trying to help the kids out. The whole threat of COVID-19 hangs over you. Everything we do is about not trying to destroy the season.”
Keith Kimberlin
