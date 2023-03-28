Head coach: Stephen Bailey (third season). Assistant coach: Courtney Caswell.
Last season: Wheeler finished 14-7, 7-1 ECC Division IV. The Lions qualified for the ECC and Class S state tournaments.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Val Barajas (OF-P), Makayla Delzer (1B-3B), Keelan Groves (OF), Reese Main (P-3B), Marissa Perkins (LF-CF). Juniors: Leah Cleary (OF-2B), Mackenzie Perkins (1B). Sophomores: Sam Abate (OF), Abby Butremovic (2B-P), Isabella Deledda (SS-C), Addison Stanley (1B).
New to varsity:
Junior: Madison Wagner (OF). Sophomore: Chloe Sanders (C-IF). Freshmen: Victoria Kleemann (P-OF), Morgyn Perkins (C-3B,OF), Kaelin Rose (2B).
Outlook: Wheeler returns seven of nine starters and will have to be a consistent hitting team as it looks to build on last year’s success.
Main returns to the circle as the team’s top pitcher. She is recovering from an injury and it remains uncertain when she will be ready to go. Kleemann will step into her spot until then.
Sanders will catch. Stanley is at first base, Butremovic at second base, Deledda at shortstop and Delzer returns to the team at third base after a year’s absence.
Perkins will start in left field. Cleary and Groves round out the outfield.
“We lost two .500 hitters in Addie Hauptmann and Maddie Perkins. We have to figure out a way to generate runs,” Bailey said. “We are not going to win 16-12 and 18-2. I think the games are going to be a lot closer.
“I think defense is going to be our bread and butter. We return seven of nine who have over 20 games of experience. If we can make the plays, we should be pretty solid.”
Main hit .549 last season and led the team in hits (38) and RBIs (32). Marissa Perkins hit .400 with 23 RBIs. Deledda was a .397 hitter with 26 RBIs. Groves batted .346 and was third in runs scored with 28.
Coach’s take: “The goal is to continue to be competitive in the ECC. Our division schedule is legit. We want another state tournament berth. You can’t win it if you aren’t in it.”
— Keith Kimberlin
