Head coach: Stephen Bailey (first season). Assistant coach: Courtney Caswell.
2019: Wheeler finished 6-11 overall and 2-7 in ECC Division III.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Marissa Bergel (2B, captain), Molly Butremovic (1B, captain). Juniors: Kaycee Fonnemann (OF), Addie Hauptmann (SS-P), Maddie Perkins (C).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Ashley Meyers (3B-RF), Hannah Ritchie (INF), Hayley Tennant (INF). Sophomores: Valerie Barajas (RF), Emma Cottingham (3B-INF), Makayla Delzer (OF-C), Keelan Groves (CF), Marissa Perkins (LF-3B). Freshmen: Leah Cleary (2B), Reese Main (P-SS), Mackenzie Perkins (1B).
Outlook: Coach Bailey is confident the Lions can be compete in the ECC North Division.
Like during winter and fall sports, teams in the league will be divided into two regions primarily based on geography.
“Every single day the girls come to work. We have natural leadership with Butremovic and Bergel. They have a positive outlook for the season and they are working hard every day,” Bailey said.
Hauptmann, who finished with a 6-8 record as a freshman in 2019, will be the pitcher. She had 71 strikeouts in 74 innings. Reese will also get some innings.
Maddie Perkins, who hit .413 as a freshman and led the team with 19 hits, will be the catcher. Butremovic, a 294 hitter as a sophomore, will play first, and Bergel will be at second. Bergel hit .288 as sophomore.
Marissa Perkins will play third or in the outfield. Meyers and Cottingham will get time in the infield. Groves, Barajas and Delzer will play in the outfield.
“I think we will be really solid in the field and we work on hitting every single day in practice,” Bailey said. “The hitting will improve.
Coach’s take: “We want to be able to compete in the North and we think it’s realistic to play beyond the ECC tournament. We want to be playing on May 29 in the state tournament and extend the season into June.”
— Keith Kimberlin
