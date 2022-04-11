Head coach: Stephen Bailey (second season). Assistant coach: Courtney Caswell.
Last season: Wheeler finished 8-13, including a win in the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Addie Hauptmann (CF-SS-P), Maddie Perkins (C-3B). Juniors: Val Barajas (OF-1B), Emma Cottingham (3B-2B), Keelan Groves (OF), Marissa Perkins (LF-CF). Sophomores: Leah Cleary (2B-OF), Reese Main (P-3B), Mackenzie Perkins (1B).
New to varsity:
Junior: Dakota Lawrence (OF). Freshmen: Sam Abate (OF), Hayden Bresnan (2B-SS), Abby Butremovic (2B-SS), Izzy Deledda (SS-C), Addie Stanley (3B-1B).
Outlook: Wheeler expects to contend for the ECC Division IV championship and make a return to the Class S state tournament.
Hauptmann returns off a monstrous junior season. She hit .602 with 50 hits, 42 RBIs and 37 runs scored. She had 22 extra-base hits, including eight homers and 12 doubles.
Hauptmann was deservedly named Class S All-State. Duplicating a season close to her junior year would probably be an unfair expectation.
“I’ve talked with her about that. We talked about being the best possible player she can be this year,” Bailey said. “I don’t want her to base her performance this year based on last year.”
Main returns as a pitcher. Maddie Perkins will catch. Barajas and Mackenzie Perkins will both play at first. Butremovic (second base), Deledda (shortstop) and Cottingham (third) will round out the infield.
Marissa Perkins is in left, Hauptmann in center and Groves in right.
“I think we are going to be able to continue with our hitting,” Bailey said. “We put an emphasis on that last year.”
Nine players with at least 50 at-bats hit .300 or better last year for the Lions.
Coach’s take: “The one goal we’ve talked about is to get a banner this year. The last [ECC] division title was in 2016. Our goal is to be the Division IV champion.”
— Keith Kimberlin
