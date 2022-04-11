KONNOR PERRIN, Chariho, Lacrosse, Sophomore; Perrin scored three goals and had two assists in a Chargers loss to Portsmouth in a non-league game. Perri had 25 goals and 24 assists last season as a freshman.

WYNN HAMMOND, Stonington, Baseball, Senior; Hammond, a pitcher, allowed just one earned run in four innings as Stonington ended a 20-game losing streak with a victory over St. Bernard. Hammond walked just one batter.

ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler, Softball, Senior; Hauptmann went 3 for 3, including two triples, and scored six runs in a Lions loss to Lyman Memorial. Hauptmann drove in a run and walked three times.

JACK TENUTA, Westerly, Baseball, Sophomore; Tenuta, a pitcher, struck out three and allowed just one hit in four innings as Westerly beat East Greenwich to open the season. Tenuta did not allow a run.

Vote

View Results