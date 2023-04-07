Head coach: Carl Weber (14th season).
Last season: Wheeler put together a 9-6 record, finishing seventh in the ECC tournament and eighth at the Division III state event.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Brady Sadowski. Juniors: Gavin Arruda, Kieran Boscoe, Cameron Conway, Tyler Signor.
New to varsity:
Junior: Will Raggon. Sophomore: David Levanto. Freshmen: Ryan Colsen, Ivy Osborn.
Outlook: Wheeler returns its entire lineup from last season as it looks to have a good spring.
Boscoe, Conway, Arruda, Sadowski and Signor all played for the Lions last season.
Weber said the Lions are still working out what order they will play in this season.
"They came in ready to go. They were shooting scores they shot at the end of last season," Weber said. "It was a mild winter so they were able to get out and play. These guys make it very easy to coach with the interest and commitment they have to the team. I'm always proud a school as small as Wheeler can field a golf team."
Coach’s take: “We are hoping to build off what we did last year as ECC division champions and qualifying for the state tournament. We have to improve on the eighth-place finish at least year's state tournament.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.