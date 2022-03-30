Head coach: Carl Weber (13th season).
Last season: Wheeler finished with a 4-9 record and qualified for the Division III championship tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Brady Sadowski. Sophomores: Gavin Arruda, Keiran Boscoe, Cameron Conway, Will Raggon, Tyler Signor.
New to varsity: Freshmen: Jeffery Bentley, Jack Dowrey, David Levanto.
Outlook: Wheeler returns just about everyone from last season’s team and looks to take its game to a higher level.
“We want to move from knowing the rules and etiquette of the game into course management and shooting lower scores. They are very excited to play this season,” Weber said. “A few of them played over the summer, and we are looking to build off what we did last year. I’m really looking forward to see how good they can be.”
Arruda, Boscoe and Conway will hold down the top three spots on the team. Arruda was an All-ECC selection last season. Sadowski and Signor are next in line, and Raggon is pushing to make the top five.
Weber had hoped the team could challenge for an ECC Division IV title. But St. Bernard, Putnam and New London have all dropped the sport, leaving only the Lions and Tourtellotte in Division IV. With only three divisions at the state level it will be tougher to qualify this season. The number of teams in each division that can qualify for the state tournament has been reduced from 20 to 17
Weber said it’s important the Lions maintain consistency in their play when they go to a new course.
“One week this season we play four different courses,” Weber said. “We need to work on learning the speed of the greens and how to play the course.”
Coach’s take: “I just want to see us improve, shoot a better score and move up in the ECC. By the time they are seniors I would love to see them be in that last group for the ECC tournament.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.