Head coach: Megan O’Connell (first season). Assistant coach: Cailin Sorder.
Last year: Wheeler finished 4-16 and did not qualify for the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Bryn Anderson (RS), Val Barajas (OH), Emma Cottingham (DS), Makayla Delzer (RS), Mykenzie Forbes (RS), Dakoda Lawrence (S), Michelle Macina (OH), Skyler Morgan (MB). Juniors: Ellen Anderson (RS/MB), Jaime Dimock (OH/DS), Haley Kumpf (DS), Mackenzie Perkins (RS), Sophia Sellins (RS), Maddie Wagner (RS/DS).
New to varsity:
Senior: Anna Ruggeri (S). Sophomores: Abby Butremovic (L), Allison Needham (S), Addison Stanley (MB).
Outlook: Wheeler will look to develop fundamentals and play with more consistency under the direction of a new coach.
“We want to get more in-system plays. We want to be able to develop as a team and be able to run our offense,” O’Connell said.
When volleyball coaches refer to playing in system they mean receiving a ball and making a successful pass to where the setter wants it.
Ruggeri and Needham will play setter for the Lions. Macina and Barajas will be outside hitters. Anderson and Forbes will hit on the right side. Morgan and Stanley will play in the middle. Butremovic is the libero.
“Anna is a great setter and Michelle has improved a lot over the summer to become a big hitter and a great passer,” O’Connell said. “Abby defends and serve receives well.”
O’Connell works in construction management. She attended high school in Louisa County, Va. She is a 2001 graduate of the Naval Academy, where she played volleyball.
Coach’s take: “We are going to fight. We are going to keep improving. It’s a building year for us. We are going to push and either win or give great fights.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.