Head coach: Megan O’Connell (second season).
Assistant coaches: Cailin Sorder, Marissa Boudreau, Ben Wroblewski.
Last year: Wheeler finished 18-7. The Lions won a pair of Class S state tournament games before being ousted by eventual state champion East Hampton in the quarterfinals. They also were the runner-up in the ECC Division II tournament to Lyman Memorial.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Ellen Anderson, Jaime Dimock (DS).
Juniors: Abby Butremovic (libero), Addison Stanley, Allison Needham (S), Carissa Manfredi (OH).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Haley Kumpf, Mackenzie Perkins, Madison Wagner (OH).
Juniors: Anna Barber, Grace Capalbo, Hannah Wright, Leila Gagnon.
Outlook: O’Connell said the group has been working hard in practice and coming together nicely as a team.
Butremovic is a returning all-league player.
Wheeler is in Division IV of the Eastern Connecticut Conference, which also includes Montville, New London and Putnam.
Coach’s take: “The girls work hard and have great attitudes. I’m really happy to see how they’re developing, and I look forward to another fun season with the team.”
— Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.