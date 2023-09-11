Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.