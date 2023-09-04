Head coach: Kellie Palmer (5th season)
Assistant coaches: Mike Pierce, Roger Warner.
Last year: Wheeler finished 5-8-1
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Leah Cleary (D), Katie Pierce (MF), Naomi Boord (D)
Sophomores: Mya Comeau (MF), Jillian Comeau (G), Hannah Viele (F), Leila Cherenzia (D)
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Shay Deary (D), Valentina Corrigan (F)
Outlook: The Lions just missed out on a state tournament berth last season. Based on some early observations of the preseason, Palmer likes what she has seen.
“They just have been giving it their all,” Palmer said. “It’s like a whole new mentality."
Cherenzia will be taking on a new role this year. As a freshman she played in a variety of positions.
“I think she’ll work well with Leah [Cleary] and Katie [Pierce] in the middle," Palmer said. "She’s one of those players that you can put anywhere and she’ll be a workhorse for you.”
Palmer also is expecting big things from Deary.
One big loss is Boord, who will miss the entire season afte tearing her ACL in the spring in lacrosse.
Palmer expected her to be a big impact player.
Another reason for optimism is the realignment of divisions in the Eastern Connecticut Conference.
Wheeler is in Division IV this fall along with New London, Tourtellotte and Windham.
Last year, Wheeler was in Division III that included Lyman Memorial, which lost in the Class S final, along with state quarterfinalist St. Bernard.
“The change is going to be beneficial for us,” Palmer said. “We have a really good chance if we put the work in and do all the technical things that need to get done.”
Coach’s take: “The girls are motivated this year. They have a new outlook. It’s like a whole new mentality. They really want it this year.”
- Rich Zalusky
