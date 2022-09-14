Head coach: Kellie Palmer (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Mike Pierce, Roger Warner.
Last year: Wheeler finished 6-9, qualifying for the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brooke Dowrey (F, captain), Marissa Perkins (D, captain), Peach Schroeder (D, captain). Juniors: Naomi Boord (D), Leah Cleary (D), Stella Mastroianni (D-MF), Katie Pierce (MF). Sophomores: Hayden Bresnan (F), Katheryn Delgrosso (F), Lauren Glaza (D).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Zoe Browne (F-MF), Leila Cherenzia (F), Jillian Comeau (G), Mya Comeau (MF-F), Hadley Jones (F), Morgyn Perkins (D), Lilly Vaillancourt (F-MF), Hannah Viele (G-MF), Sophie Zichichi (MF).
Outlook: Wheeler will look to build on last year’s state tournament appearance, but the Lions will be a young group this season. Twelve of the 19 players on the roster are sophomores or freshmen.
“We are working on playing together as a team just because we have so many freshmen that are learning the way we need to play,” Palmer said.
That will not be an issue with Pierce. She led the team in scoring and was an ECC Division IV first-team selection last season. Pierce will play center midfield.
“She is our most skilled player and will control things from the midfield,” Palmer said. “And she can finish. She is the type of player that if she misses a shot in practice, she comes an hour early the next day to work on shooting drills.”
Pierce will be joined in the midfield by Mya Comeau, Cherenzia and Zichichi. Dowrey, Brown and Bresnan will be up front.Boord, also a Division IV first-team selection last season, Cleary, Schroeder, Perkins and Glaza will play the back. Jillian Comeau and Viele will share the goal-keeping duties.
“I think we are going to have some depth,” Palmer said.
Coach’s take: “As a young team, I hope to work on possession and score some goals. We lacked that last season. We need to be able to finish.”
— Keith Kimberlin
