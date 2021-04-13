Head coach: Cassidy Jenkins (first season).
2019: The Lions finished 1-11, 1-10 in ECC Division III. Gracie Anderson and Daniela Roy scored 24 goals each.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Grace Armstrong (A, captain), Jess Johnson (A, captain). Juniors: Katelyn Melinosky (MF), Leah Pion (MF).
New to varsity:
Junior: Ava Davino (A). Sophomores: Brooke Dowrey, Michelle Macina (MF), Skyler Morgan, Payton Osborn (D), Peach Schroeder (G), Lucy Smith. Freshmen: Ellen Anderson, Naomi Boord, Stella Mastroianni, Katie Pierce (MF), Sophia Sellins, Rose Tardiff, Maddie Wagner.
Outlook: Wheeler returns just four players from the 2019 team as it heads into the season.
All four — Armstrong, Johnson, Melinosky and Pion — will see plenty of minutes for the Lions.
Armstrong, Johnson and Pion will play up front, while Melinosky will see time in the midfield as will Pierce.
Osborn, Dowrey, Macina and Sellins will see time on defense. Schroeder will be the goalie.
“I think we will do really well on defense,” Jenkins said. “The key returners we do have will play a big part. The new girls are eager to learn.”
Jenkins said with such an inexperienced team fundamentals will be important.
“Since half of our girls are brand new, we’ll need to gain some confidence in ourselves,” Jenkins said. “We need to have more confidence in passing and catching.”
This is Jenkins’ first coaching job. She is a special education teacher at Wheeler Middle. She grew up in Ledyard and played for the youth programs and at Ledyard High. She is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.
Coach’s take: “Most of all I want them to enjoy the game and continue to learn the game. We want to win, of course, but it’s not fully about winning. We want to do well and gain a lot of skill.”
—Keith Kimberlin
