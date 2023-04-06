Head coach: Amy White (first season). Assistant coach: Sarah Jones.
Last season: Wheeler finished 5-5, 5-3 ECC Division III and qualified for the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Ava Davino (A, captain), Michelle Macina (D), Skyler Morgan (D, captain), Payton Osborn (D). Juniors: Ellen Anderson (D-MF), Naomi Boord (A), Stella Mastroianni (A), Katelyn Pierce (MF), Sophia Sellins (D), Rose Tardiff (D). Sophomores: Anna Barber (G, captain), Carissa Browne (A-MF), Grace Cassata (A), Katheryn DelGrosso (A-MF), Sophia Gouveia (MF).
New to varsity:
Senior: Anna Ruggeri. Freshmen: Muryn Mason, Ava Vangieri.
Outlook: Wheeler will rely on a strong attack as it looks to reach the Class S state tournament for the second straight year.
The Lions return most of their scoring punch from last season.
"I think our attack is our strongest point. We have good communication and work well together," White said. "The midfield is good at getting the ball up the field. No matter what part of the field you look at, our team is pretty experienced and pretty skilled
"We are going to be a strong contender in the ECC."
Cassata, Mastroianni, Davino and Boord are back on attack.
Pierce, Gouveia, Boord, Anderson and Browne will play in the midfield. Gouveia scored 19 goals last season, and Pierce finished with 10. Boord scored four times.
Sellins, Morgan, Osborn and Tardiff are the defenders. Barber will play goal.
White is a 2012 Wheeler graduate and she played lacrosse all four years in high school. She lives in North Stonington and works at Electric Boat.
Coach’s take: “I would love to see us make it to the Class S tournament again this year.”
— Keith Kimberlin
