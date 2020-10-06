Head coach: Shannon Curioso (third season).
Last year: Wheeler finished 5-4 in the dual meet season and placed 20th at the Class S state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Juel Anderson, Miranda Pabst (captain). Sophomores: Maddy O’Gara, Lucy Smith.
New to varsity:
Junior: Ky Connal-Nicolaou. Sophomore: Ruby Vargas.
Outlook: Wheeler returns four runners from last year, but only has six on the squad.
Pabst, Anderson and O’Gara look to be among the leaders in meets for the Lions. All three were active during the summer.
Wheeler had 10 runners last season and was hoping for similar turnout this year.
“We were a little disappointed that our numbers went down again. But with the current restrictions and the hybrid scheduling, it’s not entirely surprising,” coach Curioso said.
Coach’s take: “Honestly, we are just looking forward to being able to race with everything that has gone on with COVID. We just want have meets, have healthy runners and pick up some speed along the way.”
— Keith Kimberlin
