Head coach: Katie McGuire (1st season)
Last year: Wheeler won Division IV of the Eastern Connecticut
Conference.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Rose Tardiff (captain). Juniors: Carissa Browne, Niamh Korten
Sophomore: Ava Vangieri
New to varsity:
Junior: Katheryn DelGrosso. Sophomores: Kylie Melia, Sophie Zichichi.
Freshman: Adyson Burroughs
Outlook: Wheeler returns several key runners — including all-conference selections Tardiff and Korten. The Lions will be competitive and will look to repeat in Division IV.
McGuire is taking over the program from Bern Macca.
Coach’s take: “I’m excited to grow the team in my first year as coach. We have some great returning runners as well along with strong new talent.
“The girls have been working hard at practice and we are looking forward to having a great season.”
— Rich Zalusky
