Head coach: Vanessa Kobyluck (second season). Assistant coaches: None.
Last year: Wheeler finished 9-14, qualifying for the Class S state tournament. The Lions also won a game in the ECC tournament before losing in the quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Makayla Delzer (F), Skyler Morgan (F/C, captain), Marissa Perkins (F, captain). Juniors: Leah Cleary (G), Katie Pierce (G). Sophomores: Hayden Bresnan (G), Abby Butremovic (G), Lauren Glaza (F).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Zoe Browne (F), Morgyn Perkins (F), Ella Reichert (G), Kaelin Rose (G).
Outlook: Wheeler returns most of its squad from last season looking to make a return trip to the Class S state tournament and be a factor in ECC Division IV.
Marissa Perkins is back after averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. She can shoot the 3-pointer — she tied for the team lead with 20 last season.
“She provides us with a lot of senior leadership. We look for her to get a lot of inside shots and be a bigger presence in the post,” Kobyluck said.
Bresnan is back for her second season at point guard. She averaged 3.8 points last season and also made 20 from beyond the arc.
“She has developed her skills a lot. She can handle the ball a lot better and does a better job of taking charge of the offense,” Kobyluck said.
Morgan and Delzer will help the Lions on the boards. Butremovic, Cleary and Pierce will be among those seeing plenty of playing time. Wheeler only has 12 players on the roster.
“This year we want to focus more on playing [man-to-man] defense,” Kobyluck said. “I think we could surprise some teams this year with the growth in our players coming back.”
Coach’s take: “As always, we want to get to the state tournament, as we did last year. I think we could be a pretty good contender in our division. I would like to make it pretty far in the ECC tournament.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.