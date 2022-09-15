Head coach: Joe Mendonca (25th season). Assistant coach: Kevin Noonan.
Last year: Wheeler finished 8-9, losing in the first round of the Class S tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Matt Carroll (D, captain), Owen Foberg (D, captain). Juniors: Jonny Anderson (MF), Keiran Boscoe (MF, captain), Will Raggon (D). Sophomores: Drew Deary (D), Jack Dowrey (F), Wyatt Hayes (MF), David Levanto (F).
New to varsity:
Sophomore: Parker McGowan (MF). Freshmen: Ivriel Osborn (G), Brody Pappa (MF), Evan Richter (F), Nolan Vajars (D), Van Vernott (F).
Outlook: Wheeler will once against strive to make the Class S tournament.
“I think our biggest thing is trying to maintain possession of the ball. We will be looking for gaps. We have to be smart with the ball so we don’t lose our shape,” Mendonca said. “We have to make the right decisions.”
Carroll and Foberg will set tone for the team as center backs. Foberg was a first-team ECC Division IV selection last season.
“They will be the strength of our defense,” Mendonca said.
Osborn will be the keeper. Deary and Raggon will also be in the back. Boscoe, Anderson, Pappas and Hayes will occupy the midfield. Levanto and Dowrey will be up front.
“I think we need to be more disciplined, understand our roles and play smart,” Mendonca said. “This is a good technical group, but we don’t have the numbers. I can’t take someone out for 10 minutes to give them a break.
“We don’t have the depth. And we need to make sure the ball bounces our way.”
Coach’s take: “No. 1, we want to win our division. No. 2, we want to make the ECC tournament. And No. 3, we want to make the state tournament. If we make one out of those three that will mean we did well.”
— Keith Kimberlin
