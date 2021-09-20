Head coach: Mark Tardiff (21st season).
Last year: Wheeler had a dual-meet record of 2-3.
BOYS
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Michael O’Gara. Juniors: Evan Brown, Nate Dobley. Sophomores: Cam Conway, Jayson Krysiewicz.
New to varsity:
Senior: Kai Grijalva. Freshmen: Nick Picard, Ben Ruthiewicz, Trevor Scarchilli.
GIRLS
Returning to varsity:
Junior: Lucy Smith
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Marissa Browne, Riley Grijalva, Rose Tardiff.
Outlook: Conway will be one of the top boys runners in ECC Division IV.
“His times are already better than last year. I definitely see him being one of the better runners in the division,” Tardiff said.
Scarchilli looks to be the No. 2 runner and the others will be in the running for the other three scoring positions.
Smith will be the top runner on the girls team. With just four runners, the squad needs a fifth to qualify for a team score in meets. They are trying to recruit someone.
Coach’s take: “I want the boys to be one or two in the fourth division [of the ECC]. The girls only have four runners so they are looking for a fifth runner so they can place as a team. They all have good attitudes, they enjoy it and they enjoy being together.”
— Keith Kimberlin
