Head coach: Marc Tardiff (22nd season).
Last year: Wheeler finished 4-1 in dual meet competition and was the ECC Division IV champion.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Evan Browne (captain), Nate Dobley. Juniors: Cam Conway, Jayson Krysiewicz. Sophomores: Trevor Scarchilli.
New to varsity:
Senior: Ethan Sweet. Sophomore: Jonathan Nave.
Outlook: Wheeler returns all five scorers from last season and will look to contend for the ECC Division IV title.
Conway was the top runner last season and Scarchilli was not far behind.
“Cam is stronger, bigger and faster. He’s looking to crack the top 40 in the ECC this season,” Tardiff said.
Sweet, a newcomer, will likely become a scorer this season. Krysiewicz and Browne round out the top five.
Coach’s take: “We are trying to recruit more runners and we’ve added a few meets to our schedule. We are also hosting the Wheeler Invitational and are hoping to build that up for small schools. We want to be in the running for the divisional title in the ECC.”
— Keith Kimberlin
