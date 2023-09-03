Head coach: Marc Tardiff (23rd season).
Last year: Wheeler won the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division IV title and was 11th overall at the Class S championship meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Cam Conway (captain), Jayson Krysiewicz (captain).
Juniors: Trevor Scarchilli, Jon Nave.
New to varsity:
Sophomore: James Noyes. Freshman: Jett Timmons
Outlook: The Lions have their focus on repeating as Division IV champions.
Krysiewicz and Scarchilli both were first-team ECC selections. Wheeler graduated Ethan Sweet, who placed 10th at the Class S championships to earn all-state honors. He also finished 13th at the ECC Championships at Norwich Golf Course.
Coach’s take: “The boys are excited for the season. Many of them worked hard this summer in preparation. We are coming back stronger than in the past with three veteran runners.”
— Rich Zalusky
