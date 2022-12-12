Head coach: Stephen Bailey (first season). Assistant coaches: Dave Grande, Kevin Noonan, Scott Pion, Wade Post.
Last year: Wheeler finished 9-14, qualifying for the Division V state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Jonny Anderson (G), Deondre Bransford (F), Wyatt Elliott (C), Kyle Kessler (G), Jayson Krysiewicz (F), Kyle Montigny (G), Keith Zardies (G). Sophomore: Zane Brewer (F).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Sean Bergel (F), Aannin Kalwara (C). Sophomores: Garrett Lenihan (F), James Main (G), Nate Mayne (F)
Outlook: Wheeler returns the vast majority of its team as it looks to qualify for the state tournament and win a game or two.
The Lions return Brewer, who averaged 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman. The forward was also tied for the team lead in 3-pointers with 42.
Kessler, a two-year starter, returns at guard. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also made 42 3-pointers.
Bransford averaged 10.2 points and 11.1 rebounds. Zardies, one of the top defenders on the team, averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 steals.
“I think we have a chance with some time together to have a rotation of eight guys that can provide us with points,” Bailey said. “The best type of basketball is five-man basketball. We don’t want teams to be able to key on one or two players.”
Bailey hopes to present teams with some challenges on the defensive end.
“We want to be able to play man-to-man to pressure teams, but I think we can [play] matchup zone, too,” Bailey said. “I think we are going to be able to do a lot of things defensively.”
Coach’s take: “As corny as it sounds we want to be better than we were the day before and be better the following day. We want to get in the state tournament accomplish some things.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.