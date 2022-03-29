Head coach: Eric Collins (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Frank Abate, Matt Bergel, Neal Cobleigh.
Last season: Wheeler finished 2-14 overall and in the ECC.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Tyler Burdick (RF-2B), Matt Pierce (1B, captain), Spencer Reichert (3B), Shane Rogers (3B). Sophomores: Bradin Anderson (3B-P), Jon Anderson (CF), Sean Bergel (P-1B-OF), Deondre Bransford (C), Kyle Kessler (C-SS-P), Wyatt Elliott (OF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Drew Deary (OF), Aainn Kalwara (OF), Noah Klewin (OF), Garrett Lenihan (2B, 3B, P), James Main (SS, OF, P), Mason Perkins (C).
Outlook: Six freshmen played prominent roles for the Lions last season and now they’re back as sophomores.
Toss in some seasoned upper classmen and the Lions are looking for a solid season.
“We are sending out a lot of sophomores and freshmen, but I think the experience of playing last year will pay off this year for the sophomores,” Collins said.
Pierce led the team in hitting least season with a .432 average, including three doubles. He will be a fixture at first base. Brandin Anderson hit .263 and will play third.
Kessler will catch while Bransford recovers from a shoulder injury. Collins said Bransford will be back this season. Lenihan will play second base, and Main will start at shortstop.
The outfield will include Elliott in left, Jon Anderson in center and Tyler Burdick in right. Perkins, Klewin and Deary could also get some time on the field.
Bergel will be the team’s top pitcher, but Bradin Anderson and Main are right behind. Kessler will also get some innings.
“I think we are going to pitch well. We may not get strikeouts, but we can pitch to contact,” Collins said. “The defense is solid. We just have to be more consistent with the bats. We will get better.”
Coach’s take: “Making the playoffs is a realistic goal to accomplish. It would be disappointing if we didn’t make it. We just want to put up a winning record and take it from there.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.