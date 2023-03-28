Head coach: Eric Collins (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Frank Abate, Matt Bergel.
Last season: Wheeler finished 6-12 overall, 3-5 ECC Division IV.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Bradin Anderson (3B-P), Jon Anderson (LF-OF), Sean Bergel (P-1B-OF), Deondre Bransford (RF-OF), Wyatt Elliott (RF), Kyle Kessler (SS-P). Sophomores: Noah Klewin (1B-OF), Garrett Lenihan (2B-P), James Main (CF-IF-P), Mason Perkins (C).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Sean Cleary (OF), James Noyes (2B-P-OF), Van Vernott (OF).
Outlook: Wheeler returns a solid pitching staff and experience throughout the lineup as it hopes to reach the Class S state tournament this year.
Bergel and Anderson are the top two starters, and Main “is right behind those two,” Collins said. Lenihan will also get some innings. All four are right-handers.
Bergel was 4-2 last season with a 2.01 ERA.
“I think we are definitely going to pitch well. It’s the best since I’ve been here,” Collins said. “We are going to be fundamentally sound playing defense. Once we get accustomed to live pitching, I think we will be able to hit the ball well.”
Perkins will be the catcher. Main and Klewin will see time at first base. Lenihan will start at second, Kessler returns at shorstop, and Bradin Anderson will be at third base.
Jon Anderson will start in left field. Bransford, Klewin and Elliott will play the other outfield positions.
Main led the team in hitting (.408), hits (20), runs scored (17) and RBIs (10) last season as a freshman. Bergel hit .345 with nine RBIs.
“When we get up on teams, we need to be able to put them away,” Collins said. “We were so young last year we didn’t have the stamina, but I think this year will be different.”
Coach’s take: “We want to get seven wins to qualify for the playoffs, which I think we should do. We want to compete for an ECC Division IV championship, get into the ECC tournament make it to Dodd [Stadium].”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.