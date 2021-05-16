Head coach: Al Gaccione, (16th season).
Last year: Westerly finished 4-19 in Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brian Garcia (126), Adam Gomez (170), Brendan Young (220). Sophomores: Zack Tuck (182).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Felix Cheng (120), Alex Sisco (195). Sophomore: Jacob Nieves (160).
Freshmen: Kyle Andrews (160), Walter Peters (152), Elijah Leach (145).
Outlook: Garcia was one win from making the podium (top six) at the state tournament last season.
“He’s got a good chance of doing very well this season. We are hoping to see him on the podium at the state tournament,” Gaccione said.
Gomez is moving up a few weight class, but he also has a legitimate chance to make the podium, too.
Tuck could also be in that group.
“He had a strong freshman year and he’s a strong kid that is still learning as he goes,” Gaccione said. “He could have a very successful season.”
Nieves and Andrews are out with injuries now, but expect to return. The Bulldogs may also have two transfers joining the team and hope to have a lineup of 11 to 12 wrestlers.
“We hope to make a run for the Division III title,” Gaccione said. “It’s where we belong. With the teams there it comes down to who doesn’t give up the most forfeits.”
Coach’s take: “It’s a new day and age. We are practicing and wrestling with masks on. The practice times are shortened a little bit. And a few of the guys are playing different sports. It’s going to be an interesting year, a different year. We’ve got a short time to get our team ready to wrestle, but they are working hard.”
— Keith Kimberlin
