Head coach: Chris Luppe (15th season). Assistant coaches: Tony Walsh, Josh Arnold, Al Valentini.
Last season: Westerly finished 11-7 and lost in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Dina Arnold (catcher, captain), Ava Tenuta (1B-OF, captain), Kaylee Lamb (OF, captain). Sophomores: Alex Stoehr (SS), Sophia Valentini (pitcher), Lilly Vetelino (2B), Emma Caracciolo (3B), Maya Henderson (OF), Elena Fusaro (OF-C), Hencacie Papadopoulos (OF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Tori Gabriele (P-OF-Inf.), Ava D’Ortona (P-2B), Bella Austin (2B-3B), Brooke Power (OF), Sara Arnold (1B-OF).
Outlook: Westerly will be looking to not only make the playoffs this season, but put together a few wins in the postseason.
They just may have to the team to do it.
Valentini returns on the mound after striking out 56 batters in 64 innings with a 2.50 ERA last season.
“She’s made big strides and is looking very, very good,” Luppe said. “She has picked up some speed and has much more control of her spins and offspeed stuff.”
Catcher Dina Arnold has looked “tremendous,” Luppe said.
“She is throwing great, blocking everything and taking more command in certain situations on the field,” Luppe said.
Stoehr will start at shortstop and has good range and a strong arm.
Tenuta at first base, Vetelino at second and Caracciolo at third round out the infield. Caracciolo hit a team-leading .385 last season.
Those in the outfield include Henderson, Lamb, Fusaro, Power and Papadopoulos. Westerly has no seniors and no one has lots of experience as a leader.
“I have confidence that people will be able to fill that role,” Luppe said.
Coach’s take: “I think we will be pretty good. We are hoping to have a good seed in the playoffs and make a run, make some noise. I don’t think these girls realize how good they could be.”
— Keith Kimberlin
