Head coach: Chris Luppe (16th season). Assistant coaches: Josh Arnold, Craig D’Ortona, Bella Malvinni, Tony Walsh.
Last season: Westerly finished 15-7, 14-4 Division II. The Bulldogs lost in the first-round of the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Dina Arnold (C, captain), Kaylee Lamb (OF, captain), Ava Tenuta (OF, captain). Juniors: Emma Caracciolo (1B), Elena Fusaro (OF-C), Alex Stoehr (SS), Lilly Vetelino (2B), Maya Henderson (OF), Sophia Valentini (P). Sophomores: Sara Arnold (1B-2B), Isabella Austin (3B), Tori Gabriele (P-utility), Ava D’Ortona (3B), Brooke Power (OF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Lyla Auth (P-1B), Abiageal Emery (OF), Ella Keegan (C-utility)
Outlook: Westerly has not won two games in the postseason since 2013 and the team looks to end that streak this spring.
Westerly returns a top-notch pitcher in Valentini. She finished with a 14-6 record and a 2.22 ERA last season with 163 strikeouts in 138⅔ innings. Valentini was also the team's top hitter with a .418 average. She led the team in hits (28), RBIs (19), doubles (10) and triples (3).
"She has developed some additional pitches, and the thing is, she can throw them in any count," Luppe said. "She can throw any pitch with confidence knowing Dina will keep the ball in front of her."
The infield will include Caracciolo (1B), Vetelino (2B), Stoehr (SS), Austin (3B) and Dina Arnold (C).
Caracciolo had three homers and four doubles last season with 16 RBIs. Luppe said she has worked hard in the offseason and looks to be more consistent with the same power.
Stoehr, meanwhile, “is the glue in the infield. She's rock solid and a table setter on offense. When she is on, it ignites the whole team," Luppe said.
Tenuta will play in left field, Henderson in center and Lamb in right. Fusaro, Gabriele, Power, D'Ortona and Sarah Arnold will also get playing time.
"I think we are going to pitch well, and I think we are going to eventually field well once we settle on a lineup," Luppe said. "I think our lineup will be a little longer than it has been."
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to make a very deep run in the playoffs. If we get a little more consistent hitting and tighten up the defense a hair, we could be extremely good."
— Keith Kimberlin
