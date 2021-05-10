Head coach: Chris Luppe (14th season). Assistant coaches: Miranda Carreiro, Tony Walsh.
2019: Westerly finished 13-7, losing in the preliminary round of the D-II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Alexa Beal (1B), Gabby Brennan (2B), Elena Murdock (P-OF), Christine Sisco (3B). Juniors: Natalina Baldinelli (3B-SS), Cassie Bertsch (OF), Brooklyn Mitchell (P-2B), Maggie Stahl (1B).
New to varsity:
Junior: Paige Allen (P-3B). Sophomores: Dina Arnold (C), Kaylee Lamb (OF), Ava Tenuta (OF). Freshmen: Emma Caracciolo (3B-1B), Elena Fusaro (C-1B), Maya Henderson (OF), Natalie Newhouse (OF), Henacie Papadopoulos (OF), Alex Stoehr (OF), Sophia Valentini (P-INF), Lilly Vetelino (P-INF)
Outlook: Like just about every team in every sport this spring, there are many unknowns after a lost season due to the pandemic in 2020.
Westerly does return experienced players in Murdock and Brennan. Murdock hit .380 as a sophomore in 2019. Brennan had a lot of playing time at second base and will return to that spot.
Murdock will be one of three pitchers that will get work. Valentini and Vetelino will also get time in the circle.
“They all throw differently and their junk pitches are all different so it could be effective,” Luppe said. “We have at least three doubleheaders so we need to have people ready to pitch.”
Arnold will start behind the plate, and Alexa Beal is at first base.
Caracciolo, Valentini and Vetelino will all play in the infield. Stoehr will start in center field, but the remainder of the outfield spots are to be determined.
“I’m very hopeful we will have a solid defensive team. They just need to get acclimated to positions they may not be familiar with,” Luppe said. “They will also have to get acclimated to varsity softball.”
Luppe said the team has good speed and is hopeful the team’s confidence will grow at the plate.
Coach’s take: “It’s tough for me to have a stated goal. I’m still getting to know the team. Some of these kids who will play a big part I’ve never seen play. We just want to get better as the season goes on.”
— Keith Kimberlin
