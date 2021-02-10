Head coach: Ashley Iadevaia. Assistant coach: Jen McGuire.
Last year: Westerly finished 2-16 in Division II. The Bulldogs did not have a gymnast qualify for the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Kim Johns (captain). Junior: Ellianna DePerry. Sophomores: Jaidan Chiaradio, Reagan Holdredge, Katie Luzzi, Audrey Walker.
New to varsity:
Sophomore: Chloe Turano. Freshman: Kailyn Winn.
Outlook: Westerly has several gymnasts with the potential to qualify for the state individual championships this season.
Gymnasts must post two qualifying scores to make it.
Johns, Luzzi and Winn will be competing in all four events this season.
Winn, who also competes for the YMCA team, has the potential to qualify in the beam, vault and floor, according to coach Iadevaia.
Luzzi came within a few 10ths of points of qualifying last year. She is strong on both the floor and the beam.
Johns needs to make just a few tweaks in her beam and floor routines to qualify in those events, Iadevaia said.
Walker, Holdredge and Chiaradio also have the potential to post qualifying scores.
Walker posted qualifying scores last season once in vault and beam. Holdredge is close on vault and has improved her floor exercise.
Gymnasts have been required to wear masks while competing, but that restriction was lifted Monday.
“Tumbling with a mask and competing on the beam is a totally different set of circumstances,” Iadevaia said.
She said lifting the restriction will help greatly.
Iadevaia is a 2009 graduate of Chariho High. She later graduated from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., and earned a graduate degree from the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon.
The Hope Valley resident coaches USAG gymnasts and also competes. She works for the North American Family Institute, which specializes in “community-based care for children, youth and adults with mental health and/or behavioral issues,” according to its website.
Coach’s take: “I would like for them to improve the scores overall. It’s such a short season it’s hard to put in concrete goals. This is a year they can take some risks.”
— Keith Kimberlin
