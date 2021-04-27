Head coach: Gary Korytkowski (20th season). Assistant coach: Nick Chartier.
2019: Westerly finished 4-9-1 overall and in the Southern Division. Jack Adams qualified for the state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Josh Bozek, Joe Gencarelli, Ben Luzzi, Robbie Ritacco. Junior: Drew Mason.
New to varsity:
Seniors: Grace Brinton, Mollie Clark, Luke Gencarella, Adam Gilman. Juniors: Greg Hopkins, Kyle Johnson, Kyle Morrison. Freshman: Sam Casey.
Outlook: Westerly will return one of its most inexperienced teams in a long time for the always-tough Southern Division season.
Mason is the only golfer who played any in 2019 and he is still with the football team, which has a playoff game on Friday. A win would extend the season another week and Mason would miss three of the team’s four matches.
“Other than Drew [Mason], I don’t have any seasoned golfers at all,” Korytkowski said. “Some of the kids show some promise and I would have loved to work with them last year. All sports are dealing with the same issues though.”
After Mason, front-runners for spots in the lineup are Gencarella, Luzzi, Hopkins and Casey.
“Nothing is set in stone; it’s pretty wide open,” Korytkowski said. “We are doing a lot of basic stuff, things we wouldn’t normally do. Normally, we would be teaching tactics.”
Wins and losses do not count this season. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the state tournament. The next five teams among the remainder will qualify based on team scoring average.
Coach’s take: “We are going to go out there and try to do the best we can each match. I’m happy we are able to play this year.”
— Keith Kimberlin
