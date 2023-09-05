Head coach: Laurel Auth (first season)
Assistant coaches: Megan Lacey, Gerry Auth
Last year: Westerly finished 10-8 after moving up to Division II.
The Bulldogs won a play-in round game over St. Raphael Academy in five games after rallying from 2-0 deficit before falling to Cumberland in the quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Alex Stoehr (captain, libero), Summer Bruno (captain, OH), Riley Peloquin (OH), Emma Caracciolo (MH). Juniors: Abbey Donato (S), Juilana Voisinet (Util.). Sophomore: Lyla Auth (S)
New to varsity:
Seniors: Gianna Giorno (RS), Lilly Vetelino (DS), Geena Falcone (DS)
Junior: Sara Arnold (DS). Freshman: Alison Maranda (MH)
Outlook: Auth, who coached Westerly in 2005 and 2006 prior to starting a family, is back as the head coach after spending the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant under Erinn Beal.
The goal for the team is to qualify for the state tournament led by a veteran group of returning players.
“We have nice leadership,” Auth said. “We hope to build upon some positive experiences this season.”
And with Auth rebuilding the team and asking the returning players to play multiple positions it’s been positive all the way around.
“They’ve all responded well in practice,” Auth said. “We’re excited to see what we can do in league play this season.
Coach’s take: “Our focus this year is defense. We’re getting back to the fundamentals and stressing team defense and proper positioning. We have a good group of athletic girls who can play multiple positions. I’m happy with our effort so far and can’t wait to see what we can do this year.
“We’re excited to return most of our varsity players from last year and have a few new players that have looked good during the pre-season.”
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.