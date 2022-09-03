Head coach: Erinn Beal (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Laural Auth, Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 15-4 and reached the Division III semifinals before losing to eventual champion Scituate in the tournament semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Dina Arnold (captain), Rachel Federico (captain), Julia Gencarelli (captain), Ava Tenuta (captain). Juniors: Summer Bruno, Emma Caracciolo, Riley Peloquin, Alex Stoehr. Sophomore: Abigail Donato.
New to varsity: None.
Outlook: After reaching the Division III semifinals last season before losing to the eventual champion, Scituate, the Bulldogs find themselves up a level to Division II this fall.
“It’s going to be highly competitive. The girls that I have know that,” Beal said. “We can’t relax in the back row and not cover blocks and hits. Every team is going to have good blockers and good hitters.”
All four seniors, Arnold, Federico, Gencarelli and Tenuta will see time on both the front and the back rows. Federico was a Division III second-team selection last season. Donato and Caracciolo will handle the setting duties.
All nine players on the varsity will contribute, and Beal expects some of the younger players to move up and be effective before the season ends.
“Some of the team that moved down will be highly competitive. You never know with Mount St. Charles because they are a co-op team and Chariho was a really good D-II team last season,” Beal said.
Beal expects the Bulldogs will be an effective blocking team.
“We have a lot of tall girls and that will be an advantage for us,” Beal said. “The girls that I have are extremely competitive. They want to win.”
Coach’s take: “We will have to be willing to fight for every point. There will not be a drop-off in the league like there was in Division III. Teams will be better top to bottom. We are trying to get past the semifinals this year. I do think we have a really good chance to get there.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.