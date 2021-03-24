Head coach: Erinn Beal (fourth season). Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 5-13 during its last season in the fall of 2019.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Alexa Beal (OH, captain). Juniors: Meg Beal (S), Lila Simmons (MH). Sophomore: Rachel Federico (OH).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Dina Arnold (OH), Ava Tenuta (OH). Freshmen: Riley Peloquin (MH), Alex Stoehr (RSH).
Outlook: Alexa Beal is the only returning player that saw significant minutes in 2019, a season the Bulldogs were loaded with seniors.
Beal, a solider rebounder and inside player for the basketball team, will be an outside hitter.
After that, the Bulldogs are inexperienced. Beal’s younger sister, Meg, will be the setter. Federico, another starter on the basketball team, will also contribute.
“We actually have quite a bit of height at this point,” coach Beal said. “I have a really good group of athletes, including two sophomores and two freshmen.
“We are pretty athletic and I think we will be blocking much better and have even more attacks on the front row.”
Peloquin and Stoehr will also see plenty of playing time.
Coach Beal said the Bulldogs will play in a new Division III this year and it will take some time to adjust to some new competition.
She is hopeful the Bulldogs can be among those challenging for the league title.
Westerly only has a nine-game schedule due to a shortened season created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beal said players will not see playing time on both varsity and junior varsity as they have in the past. Still, the team is just happy to be playing, Beal said.
Coach’s take: “ What I’m hoping for is something similar to what the girls basketball team accomplished — working well together and communicating well.”
Keith Kimberlin
