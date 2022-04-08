Head coach: Dave Federico (22nd season). Assistant coaches: Adam DeCoste, Nick Discuillo.
Last season: Westerly tied for fifth in the Class B championships and 19th at the state meet. Team scores were not kept during dual meets.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nina Cillino, Mia Woycik. Juniors: Rachel Federico, Mikayla Sousa, Nayeli Uben, Kaya West. Sophomores: Summer Bruno, Ella Faubert.
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Geena Falcone, Alex Stoehr. Freshmen: Sofia Cillino, Selena Daniel, Abigail Donato, Kate Rafferty, Addison Serra, Cali West.
Outlook: Westerly will look to send several relays and some individuals to the state meet this season.
The Bulldogs have a roster of just 16 athletes, including six freshmen.
“Some years we might get 24 to 25, but it usually ends up at around 16. This group, it looks like most of them will stay,” Federico said. “Our numbers have dropped as our enrollment continues to drop.”
Rachel Federico and the West sisters appear to be the most likely to qualify for the state meet.
Rachel Federico finished seventh at the state meet with a personal-best throw of 102-5 in the discus last season. She won the event at the Southern Division championship meet.
“If she improved 10 feet here and there she could contend for the state title,” coach Federico said.
Kaya West and Cali West should be consistent scorers in the 800 and 1,500. Sofia Cillino has also improved significantly in both those races. Woycik will provide scoring in the 300 hurdles. Federico also expects to get contributions from some of the freshmen, but with limited practice due to weather he said it’s too early to determine what role they’ll play.
Coach’s take: “I would like to quality for the state meet in some relays and some individuals, similar to last year’s team. We just want to get better day by day, whether it be running, jumping or throwing.”
— Keith Kimberlin
