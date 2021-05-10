Head coach: Dave Federico (21st season). Assistant coach: Liz Letizio.
2019: Westerly captured the state championship edging Barrington by eight points. Helena Hall-Thomsen won the 400 and Caelan Holdredge was the 300 hurdles state champion.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Madison Lorello, Anna Nyberg, Jenna Burke. Juniors: Nina Cillino, Mia Woycik.
New to varsity:
Junior: Alexa Arruda. Sophomores: Kaya West, Mikayla Sousa, Sydney Imhof, Rachel Federico, Nayeli Uben. Freshmen: Ella Faubert, Gia Keegan, Summer Bruno.
Outlook: Westerly only has 14 athletes on this year’s team, one of its smallest squads in years.
But the Bulldogs do have a solid distance corps in West, Lorello, Nyberg and Burke. Burke (14th) and West (22nd) both finished in the top 25 at the state cross country meet in the fall.
Burke swims during the winter season, but West was an All-Division and All-Class runner during the indoor track season.
All four are capable of scoring in the 1,500, 3,000 or 800 at the division and class meet.
Woycik, Cillino and Bruno will run the 100 and 200. Woycik will also run the hurdles this season.
Sousa is capable of providing points in the 400 and 800. Rachel Federico will be throwing the javelin, shot put and the discus.
Regular-season meets will not be scored this season, which means little for Westerly since Federico never put great stock in winning those events anyhow.
Westerly was 4-5 in dual meets when the Bulldogs won their eighth state title under Federico’s direction in 2019.
Coach’s take: “If we stay healthy we could be pretty decent. I think our relays would be our best bet for a top six finish at the state meet. If we have injuries the relays will take a hit.”
— Keith Kimberlin
