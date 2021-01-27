Head coach: Dave Federico (20th season). Assistant coach: Eric Collins.
Last year: Westerly was 3-3 in dual meets and placed 10th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Emma Keegan (sprints), Maddie Lorello (sprints, jumps, captain), Anna Nyberg (distance, captain), Maddie O’Neil (sprints, jumps), Diana Turano (sprints, jumps). Juniors: Nina Cillino (sprints), Jillian Octeau (sprints), Mia Woycik (sprints, jumps). Sophomores: Caitlyn Faubert (distance), Syd Imhof (sprints), Kaelie Kennedy (distance), Mikayla Sousa (middle distance).
New to varsity:
Junior: Alex Arruda (sprints). Sophomore: Kaya West (distance).
Outlook: Turano scored at the state meet in the 55 dash last season with a fifth-place showing. She figures to do well in that event and the long jump. She could also play a role in relays.
West, who did not run indoor last season, will give the Bulldogs a solid threat in the distance events. She was 22nd at the state cross country meet and finished first in both the 1,500 and 1,000 in her first meet of the season.
Sousa finished fourth in the 600 at the Division meet last season and was on the 4x800 team that qualified for New Englands. Nyberg and Lorello were also a part of that relay and will fare well in the distances.
Team scores will not be kept in the division season, but it doesn’t matter for Westerly since it puts no stock in dual meet records.
Runners will wear masks at all times, a policy that was not fully enforced in the first meet of the season, Federico said.
“We definitely want to see some people qualify for the state meet and maybe have someone place and have everybody get better from now until then,” Federico said.
Westerly has already been affected by the coronavirus.
“We had six people out week one because they had close contact with someone and they have been out since,” Federico said. “You never know what is going to happen.”
Coach’s take: “We will really have to speed up the process. With a five-week season we don’t have time to get in shape and then pare down. Hopefully, five weeks from now we will be competitive.”
Keith Kimberlin
