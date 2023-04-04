Head coach: Dave Federico (23rd season). Assistant coach: Nick Discuillo.
Last season: Westerly finished 4-5 in the dual meet season, sixth in the Southern Division, seventh in Class B and 14th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Rachel Federico, Mikayla Sousa, Kaya West. Juniors: Summer Bruno, Geena Falcone, Ella Faubert. Sophomores: Sofia Cillino, Selina Daniel, Kate Rafferty, Addison Serra, Cali West.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Calla Bruno, Emerson Federico, Annabelle Fowler, Ava Lidestri, Ocean Lombard, Isabella Nenna, Madison Pellegrino, Lorelai Sacco.
Outlook: Westerly returns one of the better throwers in the Southern Division and a pair of sisters that will lead the way for the team this season.
Rachel Federico placed fourth in the discus at the 2022 state meet and is looking to do even better this spring. Federico elected not to play basketball during the winter season to improve her performance in the shot put.
“If she just keeps on improving, everything will take care of itself,” coach Federico said of his niece.
The West sisters, Kaya and Cali, will run everything from the 400 to the 1,500. Cali West could also compete in the 3,000. Kaya West was fifth in the 800 at the state meet last season.
The Bruno sisters, Summer and Calla, could run in races from the 100 to 800.
Faubert will contribute in the 200 and 400.
The Bulldogs have other throwers besides Federico. Donato can be effective in the hammer, discus and shot put. Sacco can also contribute in the hammer. Pellegrino was a middle school state champion in the discus and shot put last season.
Federico is hopeful and confident he can put together relays that will score at the state meet in June.
Coach’s take: “I think we can be pretty competitive in the Southern Division and the Class meet. We don’t have a lot of people but the people that we do have are high end.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.