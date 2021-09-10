Head coach: Terence McAndrew (seventh season). Assistant coach: Greg Ferraro.
Last year: Westerly finished 3-3 in Division II and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Lainey Corina (captain), Hannah Nicholson (captain), Kaleigh Pasell (captain), Maggie Stahl (captain). Junior: Campbell Gladski. Sophomore: Sydney Imhoff.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Mallorie Clark, Simone Hackett, Adara Leach, Claire Manfredi, Erica Nyberg, Maggie Scanapieco, Addison Serra, Mia Urso.
Outlook: Westerly will have three new singles players as it attempts to make the Division II postseason.
Gladski, who played doubles last season, will be in the No. 1 spot.
“Campbell has worked hard on her game since her freshman year,” McAndrew said. “She has become much more consistent with her ground strokes and has improved the technique of her serve.”
Pasell played third and fourth singles last season, winning the four matches she played in.
“She’s been in the singles lineup since her freshman year,” McAndrew said. “Now, she possesses one of the best backhands in the division.”
Nicholson returns to the team for her senior year after deciding not to play as a junior. She played primarily doubles as a sophomore.
McAndrew said she has a lot of “natural ability with her game.”
Corina will play fourth singles.
Stahl and Mafredi will play the No. 1 doubles spot.
Nyberg and Clark are No. 2, and Scanapieco and Serra are No. 3.
Coach’s take: “We only have to focus on improving each time we step on the court. I think a tangible goal of ours is to make the playoffs. Also, another tangible goal is for a couple of the singles players to make the state singles tournament.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.