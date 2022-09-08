Head coach: Terence McAndrew (eighth season). Assistant coach: Greg Ferraro.
Last year: Westerly finished 7-9 but did not qualify for the Division II postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Celica Dauphinais, Campbell Gladski, Caroline Wade. Sophomores: Mallorey Clark, Simone Hackett, Erica Nyberg, Maggie Scanapieco, Addison Serra, Mia Urso.
New to varsity:
Juniors: Shelby Boylan, Kayley Chim, Brooke Morrone, Cadence O’Neil, Marissa Panciera. Sophomores: Julia Grillo, Leah Vartabedian. Freshmen: Katelyn Arnold, Macey Garafola, Sophia Horton, Madison Mankoff.
Outlook: Westerly will have to replace three of its four singles players as it looks to improve upon last year’s record.
Campbell Gladski, who played No. 1 last season, is back for her junior season.
“Campbell has improved her shot making,” McAndrew said. “Our goal for her is to make the state singles tournament. We are working on consistency right now. She has all the shots to be successful.”
Nyberg moves up from doubles where she combined with Clark for a 7-7 mark. Nyberg will play No. 2 singles.
“Erica has improved over last year. Her technique has risen to another level,” McAndrew said. “She needs to work on becoming more comfortable in match play.”
Clark will play third singles, and Dauphinais will be at No. 4.
Scanapieco and Serra, who were 12-3 at third doubles last season, move to No. 1 this year. Hackett and Morrone and Wade and Urso round out the doubles lineup.
“Maggie and Addison have a good working relationship,” McAndrew said. “Hopefully, that will translate well over the year.”
Coach’s take: “We just want to improve every practice and every match. We are not that concerned with results. We want to feel comfortable on the tennis court and that is the only way you improve.”
— Keith Kimberlin
