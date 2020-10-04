Head coach: Terence McAndrew (sixth season). Assistant coach: Greg Ferraro.
Last year: Westerly finished 3-10 in Division I and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Gabby Brennan, Grace Brinton (captain), Molly Clark (captain), Gianna Ferraro (captain), Emma Harold (captain), Elena Murdock (captain), Lily Tria (captain). Juniors: Lainey Corina, Kaleigh Pasell, Maggie Stahl. Sophomore: Campbell Gladski.
New to varsity: Senior: Cece Haase. Freshman: Celia Dauphinais.
Outlook: McAndrew has ambitious goals and thinks the Bulldogs have a chance at winning every match.
The RIIL has said schedules would be on a regional basis and not by divisions this season.
“We got moved down to Division II and I have been told there was going to be a Division II champion,” McAndrew said. “The kids are more than willing to deal with the rules we have to deal with and have fun as a team. We are taking these rules in stride.”
Ferraro was a first-team All-State selection after winning a pair of matches in the state tournament last season. She will play No. 1 singles.
“She can trade groundstrokes with anyone in the state and she’s worked very hard to get to this point,” McAndrew said. “Her serving is improving and her movement is strong. What I’ve seen so far in practice has impressed me.”
Tria returns at No. 2 singles.
“Lily is Miss Consistency. She is never going to beat herself,” McAndrew said.
Murdock will play No. 3. Brinton is No. 4 for now, but McAndrew said a number of players could play there before the season ends. He said several players have put in extra work to prepare for the season.
Pasell and Corina are No. 1 doubles, Gladski and Harold are No. 2, and Brennan and Stahl will play at No. 3.
Coach’s take: “Our No. 1 goal is to go undefeated, especially in our league matches. We have the sort of talent that we could run the table. I want the practices to be a little more competitive.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.