Head coach: Jim Knapp (sixth season). Assistant coach: Terry Hiltz.
Last year: Westerly finished 1-6 in dual meets and placed eighth at the Division II meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: London Armitage, Sofia Cozzolino, Sophia Martino. Sophomores: Abbey Donato, Makenzie Gabriele.
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Julia Grillo. Freshman: Peyton Pietraszka.
Outlook: With only seven swimmers on the team, Westerly will be hard pressed to emerge with dual meet victories.
The Bulldogs will instead be focusing on personal goals and supporting teammates as the season progresses.
Armitage and Donato should finish in the top five in races at the Division II meet. Cozzolino and Martino will also contribute.
Knapp said a number of athletes who were swimmers at the youth level have decided to play other sports.
“Everybody is working hard. We are hoping to get four or five qualified for the state meet,” Knapp said.
Coach’s take: “Everybody will set their personal goals and our team goals with the focus to be on our times and our relays.”
Keith Kimberlin
