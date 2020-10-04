Head coach: Jay Hudson (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Evo Deus, Hilary Turano.
Last year: Westerly finished 5-10-4 overall, 5-7-4 in the league, losing to Middletown in the Division II preliminary round.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Rachel Dobson, (MF, captain), Jackie Fusaro (MF, captain), Mackenzie Fusaro (GK, captain), Emma Keegan (MF, captain), Madison O’Neill (D, captain), Diana Turano (MF, captain). Juniors: Nina Cillino (D), Maddie Faubert (MF), Jillian Octeau (F), Talia Sisto (MF). Sophomore: Gia Keegan (F).
New to varsity:
Junior: Julia Baruti (MF). Sophomores: Kaylee Lamb (GK), Brooklyn Manfredi (D), Samantha Sacco (F). Freshmen: Summer Bruno (MF), Sydney Haik (D).
Outlook: Westerly is looking to improve upon last year, when it closed the season with five consecutive losses.
The Bulldogs did not have a senior on the squad last season so there is tons of experience returning.
Mackenzie Fusaro is back in goal, and Hudson is looking for a big season from her.
“She is going to be fantastic and she gives us veteran leadership,” Hudson said. “We are really counting on the defense to shut things down this year.”
Westerly struggled to score goals last season, finishing with just 20 in 19 games (and seven of those came in the first two games of the season).
“We have to improve our attack and we can’t blow opportunities,” Hudson said. “We have to make sure we are in the right position and do a better job of finishing. I think we will definitely be able to possess the ball more.”
Hudson will count on Dobson’s abilities in the midfield, Turano’s speed and Gia Keegan’s foot skills.
Westerly has a number of Division I teams on its schedule, including powerhouse South Kingstown twice.
Coach’s take: “They haven’t ruled out a playoff system yet and that is a good thing. Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to get a playoff berth. This year I’m just really hoping we can show improvement over last year, and not just on the scoreboard but our overall play.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.