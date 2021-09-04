Head coach: Jay Hudson (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Evo Deus, Hilary Turano.
Last year: Westerly finished 3-7 and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Julia Baruti (F), Nina Cillino (D), Maddie Faubert (D), Alex Nelson (GK), Jillian Octeau (MF), Talia Sisto (MF). Juniors: Gia Keegan (MF), Kaylee Lamb (F-GK), Sam Sacco (MF). Sophomores: Summer Bruno (D), Sydney Haik (D).
New to varsity:
Junior: Emily Brinton (F). Sophomores: Ella Faubert (MF), Abbey Gervasini (D), Kassidy Sisco (MF), Caroline Wade (F). Freshmen: Eva Intrieri (F), Kylie Nardone (F), Kate Rafferty (MF), Francesa Terranova, Nora Zerbarini (MF).
Outlook: Westerly drops to Division III this season after posting eight wins over its final two seasons in Division II.
Westerly has 21 players in the program and will not have a junior varsity team this season.
“I think we will be able to move the ball well this year being in Division III,” Hudson said. “The biggest thing for us is playing together and having good movement off the ball. We have to finish on the attack and be able to finish games.”
Maddie Faubert and Nina Cillino return in the back. They both started last year and have good speed. They will be joined by Haik. Nelson returns in goal.
Octeau, Sisto, Keegan and Sacco will be in the midfield. Keegan and Sacco will play in the middle and will be key to keeping the Westerly attack moving.
Wade, Intrieri, Zerbarini, Baruti and Rafferty will all see time up front or in the midfield. Hudson said he doesn’t know a lot about some of the teams in the division and there was some movement with realignment.
Coach’s take: “We want to win the division and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
