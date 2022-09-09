Head coach: Jay Hudson (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Evo Deus, Hilary Turano.
Last year: Westerly finished 11-8-1, falling to St. Raphael in the Division III semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Gia Keegan (captain, MF), Kaylee Lamb (GK), Samantha Sacco (captain, F). Juniors: Summer Bruno (D), Abbey Gervasini (D), Sydney Haik (D), Kassidy Sisco (MF). Sophomores: Eva Intrieri (F), Kate Rafferty (D), Nora Zerbarini (MF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Rose Bowen (D), Calla Bruno (F), Vittoria Illiano (F), Danica Jarrett (MF), Ocean Lombard (MF), Isabella Nenna (MF), Lorelai Sacco (D).
Outlook: Westerly expects to be among the better teams in Division III this season with hopes of advancing one more level in the postseason to the title game.
“I think we are going to be able to defend well this year and I think we are going to be able to move the ball up the field and possess the ball,” Hudson said. “Our finishing will be key this season. It is something we lacked last year, the ability to finish.”
Lamb will start in goal. Defenders in front of her will be Bowen, Rafferty, Haik, Gervasini and Lorelai Sacco.
“Haik and Rafferty are the center backs and they will lead the defense,” Hudson said. “They cover and pressure the other team. They support each other and their teammates. They get the ball back up the field for us.”
Keegan, Zerbarini, Jarrett, Lombard and Sisco will make up the midfield. Keegan scored nine goals last season, while Sisco had seven. Samantha Sacco and Eva Intrieri will play up front. Sacco was second on the team last season with 10 goals; Intrieri had nine.
“I expect us to be in every game this year,” Hudson said.
Coach’s take: “The first thing is winning our side of the division. We want to set ourselves up to be playing our best team ball at the end of the season running into the playoffs with as many home games as we can get. We want to give ourselves the opportunity to play in the last game of the season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.