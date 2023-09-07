Head Coach: Jay Hudson (8th season).
Assistant coaches: Evo Deus, Hilary Turano.
Last year: Westerly finished 14-4 overall and lost 1-0 to Toll Gate in the Division III state championship game.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Summer Bruno (D), Sydney Haik (MF), Abbey Gervasini (D).
Juniors: Kate Rafferty (D), Eva Intrieri (F), Nora Zerbarini ((MF).
Sophomores: Danica Jarrett (MF) Calia Bruno (F); Ocean Lombard (MF), Vittoria Illiano (GK), Rose Bowen (D), Lorelai Sacco (D), Isabella Nenna (MF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Brynn Maynard (MF), Phoebe Brennan (GK),
Outlook: The nucleus of Westerly's team has taken steps forward each of the last three seasons. The Bulldogs went 11-8 in 2020, advanced to the Division III semifinals in 2021 and went to the state finals last season.
Hudson believes the Bulldogs can take the next step this year with experienced and talented squad.
Sam Sacco, who scored 21 goals and made Division III first team at forward, heads the graduation list of three players. The Bulldogs have plenty of firepower and defensive prowess back, paced by Rafferty, a Division III first team selection on defense.
Rafferty also provided offense last year with four goals and 10 assists.
Summer Bruno, Haik, Gervasini and Zerbarini add the upperclassman strength in the midfield and defense. Westerly allowed 10 goals in 18 games in 2022 with 12 shutouts.
"This is a very solid, young and varsity-experienced group that has what it takes to make a run for Westerly's first soccer championship," Hudson said. "The girls know what their expectations are. This won't be a surprise to them when they read it.
"Losing 1-0 in the finals last year left a bad taste in their mouths and they're committed to winning it all."
Intrieri (9 goals), a Division III second-team selection as a sophomore heads the forward line.
Already loaded with upperclassmen, Westerly welcomes a pair of quality freshmen in Maynard at midfield while Brennan will split time in goal with Illiano.
Coaches take: "We're going to be fast and physical and outrun teams by being in better shape. We're playing on our new turf home field but I see us getting used to it quickly."
- Larry Kelley
