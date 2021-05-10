Head coach: Meg Paisley (eighth season). Assistant coach: David Amato.
2019: Westerly finished 12-2 in its first season in Division II, losing to Middletown in the title game. Westerly outscored its opponents by more than 100 goals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Rachel Dobson (MF), Cecelia Haase (A), Emma Harold (A), Diana Turano (MF). Juniors: Carly Chretien (A), Sara Ridler (MF-D).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Emma Keegan (D), Cameron Moore (GK). Sophomores: Haley Arruda (A), Caitlyn Faubert (A), Campbell Gladski (A), Viviana Pruitt (GK), Samantha Sacco (D), Aly Travis (GK). Freshmen: Celia Dauphinais (MF), Sydney Haik (D), Alanah Kirby (D), Riley Peloquin (MF), Hannah Seltzer (A).
Outlook: Westerly does return some experience, but things will look a lot different after losing a year to the pandemic. The majority of the group that played in three straight title games graduated two years ago.
Turano, Dobson and Dauphinais will play in the midfield. Turano, who had 14 goals as a sophomore, has good speed, and Dobson can play any position on the field. Ridler can also play midfield and defense.
Chretien, who scored 24 goals and had 12 assists as a freshman, will lead the attack. Seltzer also has a “decent shot,” according to Paisley.
“Losing nine seniors off the 2019 team — we knew this was going to be a challenge,” Paisley said. “But there is definitely some talent there.”
The team is blessed with three goalies in Travis, Moore and Pruitt. They may also play in the field.
Peloquin will take the draws.
Coach’s take: “We are a young team and we are fairly inexperienced. The returners we do have are great leaders. They seem to have fun with lacrosse and they really enjoy the game. I’m happy with what I’m seeing and I’m excited to see what they can all do.”
— Keith Kimberlin
