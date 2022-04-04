Head coach: Meg Paisley (9th season). Assistant coach: David Amato.
Last season: Westerly finished 4-7 and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Sara Ridler (D-MF, captain), Carly Chretien (A-MF, captain). Juniors: Samantha Sacco (MF-D), Caitlyn Faubert (A), Viviana Pruitt (G), Haley Arruda (D). Sophomores: Sydney Haik (D), Hannah Seltzer (A), Riley Peloquin (A-MF), Alanah Kirby (D), Celia Dauphinais (MF).
New to varsity:
Junior: Gia Keegan (D). Sophomores: Anna Tetlow (D), Kasey Cushing (D). Freshmen: Nora Zerbarini (MF-D), Ava Ullrich (A-MF), Allyson Faubert (MF), Eva Intrieri (D), Maggie Scanapieco (A-MF), Erica Nyberg (MF), Makenzie Gabriele (D), Simone Hackett (A), Lilli Gorman (MF).
Outlook: Westerly will find itself in one of the most challenging situations of any team at the school.
The Bulldogs have been moved up to Division I despite finishing 4-7 last season and failing to qualify for the Division II playoffs. But the realignment formula takes into account success in previous years and Westerly was 52-11 from 2016-19 while playing in two Division III title games and one D-II championship game.
“I’m worried since we have such a young team [nine freshmen, seven sophomores],” coach Meg Paisley said. “We may not be able to hang skill wise, but we are going to do our best to hang conditioning-wise. We are going to do our best to not let the girls get discouraged.”
Chretien, who missed half of last season with an injury but still scored 17 goals, is back. She will be joined by Seltzer and Peloquin on attack. Peloquin had 16 goals last season. Faubert, Scanapieco and Nyberg will play in the midfield.
Dauphinais will take most of the draws.
Ridler will run the defense. She will be joined by Sacco, Haik and Kirby. Pruitt will be in goal.
“I think we have the ability to score. We have some decent attack players. Some of them are new to the game so we are working on fundamentals like throwing, catching and ground balls,” Paisley said. “Luckily, a few of them have played other sports that tie in like basketball and soccer. So that helps.”
Coach’s take: “We are going to get better every game and work on specific skills. We can only get better playing better teams.”
— Keith Kimberlin
